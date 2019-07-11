A-State Announces 2019 Spring Graduation List

JONESBORO – Arkansas State University has released the list of students who were awarded diplomas on the undergraduate and graduate levels during the 2019 spring commencement ceremony May 11 in the First National Bank Arena on campus.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse conferred more than 2,000 diplomas during the two ceremonies in the First National Bank Arena.

There were 16 students who achieved a 4.00 GPA graduating summa cum laude, 96 with a GPA of 3.80-3.99 graduating magna cum laude, and 173 cum laude with a GPA of 3.60-3.79.

From Douglas County, Kelsie Ina Lovan, of Dora, Mo., graduated Magna Cum Laude, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.