Supporters Appreciated

Butch Linder, left, and Jerry Garrison, far right, presented a certificate of appreciation and flag to Aaron and Susan Stanifer in recognition of the Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breed Association’s sponsorship of the Wall That Heals. During the initial planning process for the Wall event, Aaron served as president of the MFTHBA and was integral in the use of the MFTHBA arena as the official location for event. The Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association appreciates the MFTHBA and their partnership.
Douglas County Livestock Report
Jefferson City, MO, Friday, July 19, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava - Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report...