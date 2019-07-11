Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900–Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

June 30-July 6

Animal Call – 5

Assault – 2

Assault, Domestic – 1

Agency Assist – 9

Assist Person – 1

Burglary, Commerical – 1

Check Building – 2

Check Person – 4

Check Vehicle – 6

Check Well Being – 6

Community Policing – 10

General Disturbance – 8

Fireworks – 7

Follow-up – 2

Funeral Escort – 2

Harassment – 1

Juvenile Situation – 2

Left w/o Paying – 1

Misc/All Other – 8

Missing Person, Adult – 1

Motor Vehicle Crash – 2

Private Prop. Accident – 1

Stealing – 1

Traffic Stop – 14

Vandalism – 2

Total Calls – 99

On 6/30, Ava Police responded to calls concerning two small children riding bikes through the north 5/76 intersection. One of them had ridden in front of a semi truck. They were headed towards Sonic. Police found them at the fireworks tent at Cooper Lumber and advised them to be more careful in traffic.

On 6/30, Ava Police responded to a caller on South Mansfield Road who stated her husband was arguing with neighbors about their dogs being loose.

On 7/1, Ava Police responded to reports of subjects doing mechanical work in the Ava High School parking lot. Police requested they move off of private property.

On 7/1, Ava Police were called to inspect a damaged mailbox at apartments on East Washington.

On 7/2, Ava Police responded to a call on Lakeview Drive, a resident stated dogs were barking like someone might be around the house. Police arrived to find dogs barking at deer in the back yard.

On 7/2 Ava Police responded to a resident on Hancock Street, reporting issues with neighbors loose dog. Police ticketed the neighbor for a vicious dog at large.

On 7/2, Ava Police responded to reports of a male laying on the ground at Crosspoint Church. The subject was air-lifted out by Cox medical.

On 7/6, Ava Police repsonded to reports of a female subject smoking a cigarette with an oxygen tank that caught fire. The subject had superficial burns only, the tube to the machine had caught fire.