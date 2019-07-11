Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

June 30-July 6

  • Animal Call – 5
  • Assault – 2
  • Assault, Domestic – 1
  • Agency Assist – 9
  • Assist Person – 1
  • Burglary, Commerical – 1
  • Check Building – 2
  • Check Person – 4
  • Check Vehicle – 6
  • Check Well Being – 6
  • Community Policing – 10
  • General Disturbance – 8
  • Fireworks – 7
  • Follow-up – 2
  • Funeral Escort – 2
  • Harassment – 1
  • Juvenile Situation – 2
  • Left w/o Paying – 1
  • Misc/All Other – 8
  • Missing Person, Adult – 1
  • Motor Vehicle Crash – 2
  • Private Prop. Accident – 1
  • Stealing – 1
  • Traffic Stop – 14
  • Vandalism – 2

Total Calls – 99

On 6/30, Ava Police responded to calls concerning two small children riding bikes through the north 5/76 intersection. One of them had ridden in front of a semi truck. They were headed towards Sonic. Police found them at the fireworks tent at Cooper Lumber and advised them to be more careful in traffic. 

On 6/30, Ava Police responded to a caller on South Mansfield Road who stated her husband was arguing with neighbors about their dogs being loose. 

On 7/1, Ava Police responded to reports of subjects doing mechanical work in the Ava High School parking lot. Police requested they move off of private property.

On 7/1, Ava Police were called to inspect a damaged mailbox at apartments on East Washington.

On 7/2, Ava Police responded to a call on Lakeview Drive, a resident stated dogs were barking like someone might be around the house. Police arrived to find dogs barking at deer in the back yard.

On 7/2 Ava Police responded to a resident on Hancock Street, reporting issues with neighbors loose dog. Police ticketed the neighbor for a vicious dog at large.

On 7/2, Ava Police responded to reports of a male laying on the ground at Crosspoint Church. The subject was air-lifted out by Cox medical.

On 7/6, Ava Police repsonded to reports of a female subject smoking a cigarette with an oxygen tank that caught fire. The subject had superficial burns only, the tube to the machine had caught fire. 

