Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief
Phone 417-683-2900–Answered 24 Hours a Day
Calls By Type
June 30-July 6
- Animal Call – 5
- Assault – 2
- Assault, Domestic – 1
- Agency Assist – 9
- Assist Person – 1
- Burglary, Commerical – 1
- Check Building – 2
- Check Person – 4
- Check Vehicle – 6
- Check Well Being – 6
- Community Policing – 10
- General Disturbance – 8
- Fireworks – 7
- Follow-up – 2
- Funeral Escort – 2
- Harassment – 1
- Juvenile Situation – 2
- Left w/o Paying – 1
- Misc/All Other – 8
- Missing Person, Adult – 1
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 2
- Private Prop. Accident – 1
- Stealing – 1
- Traffic Stop – 14
- Vandalism – 2
Total Calls – 99
On 6/30, Ava Police responded to calls concerning two small children riding bikes through the north 5/76 intersection. One of them had ridden in front of a semi truck. They were headed towards Sonic. Police found them at the fireworks tent at Cooper Lumber and advised them to be more careful in traffic.
On 6/30, Ava Police responded to a caller on South Mansfield Road who stated her husband was arguing with neighbors about their dogs being loose.
On 7/1, Ava Police responded to reports of subjects doing mechanical work in the Ava High School parking lot. Police requested they move off of private property.
On 7/1, Ava Police were called to inspect a damaged mailbox at apartments on East Washington.
On 7/2, Ava Police responded to a call on Lakeview Drive, a resident stated dogs were barking like someone might be around the house. Police arrived to find dogs barking at deer in the back yard.
On 7/2 Ava Police responded to a resident on Hancock Street, reporting issues with neighbors loose dog. Police ticketed the neighbor for a vicious dog at large.
On 7/2, Ava Police responded to reports of a male laying on the ground at Crosspoint Church. The subject was air-lifted out by Cox medical.
On 7/6, Ava Police repsonded to reports of a female subject smoking a cigarette with an oxygen tank that caught fire. The subject had superficial burns only, the tube to the machine had caught fire.