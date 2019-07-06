6th Annual Swine Health Symposium Will Highlight Latest in Herd Health for Pork Producers

COLUMBIA, Mo. –– The Sixth Annual Missouri Swine Health Symposium, hosted by the Missouri Pork Association, will be held Tuesday, July 23rd at The Pork Place on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia, Mo. This year’s symposium will cover a wide variety of topics relating to the health of the Missouri swine herd.

There is no cost to attend.

Topics include:

Insight and Perspective from the State Veterinarian by Steve Strubberg, DVM;

What about MYCO? By Amy Maschoff, DVM;

Feral Pigs – A Ticking Timebomb by Brent Vandeloecht and Steve Strubberg, DVM;

The Latest Diagnosis – Current issues in the Field by R.C. Ebert, DVM, Matt Patterson, DVM, Pete Lasley, DVM, and Amy Maschoff, DVM;

Pete Lasley, DVM, and Amy Maschoff, DVM; MU Diagnostic Laboratory – The Place to Test! by Lauren Delaney, DVM, and Clark Fobian, DVM;

National Pork Producers Council Programs and Issues by Tyler Bettin;

Area/Regional Control by Cory Bromfield, DVM;

National Pork Board Programs and Issues by Rob Christine;

Market Outlook and Dealing with African Swine Fever Economics by Scott Brown, PhD.

The Symposium has been approved for six Continuing Education Credits by the Missouri Veterinary Medical Board.

To view complete details and register online, visit https://www.mopork.com/education/missouri-swine-health-symposium/.

Programming will be done by the Missouri Pork Association, University of Missouri Extension, Pork Checkoff and National Pork Producers Council. Lunch at the Pork Place will feature grilled chops and all the trimmings, provided by Bob and Patty Wheeler.

The Missouri Pork Association represents the state’s pork producers in the areas of promotion, research, education and legislation.

For more information about this or any other programs of the Missouri Pork Association, go to www.mopork.com, or call (573) 445-8375.