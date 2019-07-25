2019 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest Winners Announced

Winning photographs on display throughout State Fair and available online. Best in Show winner from Cabool, Missouri.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A captivating photo featuring the picturesque landscape of rural Missouri is the Best in Show for the 2019 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest, hosted by the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The photograph, submitted by Wanda Moore of Cabool, Mo., was chosen from more than 1,200 photos submitted by amateur photographers from across Missouri.

“The beauty and diversity of Missouri agriculture has been perfectly captured by this year’s talented photographers,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “These images capture the hard work and dedication across many generations of farmers and ranchers throughout the state.”

Photos submitted by individuals 13 and older were placed into five categories: Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farm, Farm Selfie, the Farmer’s Life and Pride of the Farm. Photographers age 12 and under entered their shots in the Children’s Barnyard category. In total, 25 winners were selected by a panel of judges consisting of Heather Feeler, Missouri Department of Conservation; Madeline Berwanger, Missouri Department of Agriculture; and Stephanie Whitaker, Missouri Governor Michael L Parson’s Office.

In addition to awarding winners in each of these categories, the winning photos were featured on Facebook for the People’s Choice Award. The winner was selected based on the number of shares, comments and likes from June 24 – July 3.

A new award, called the First Family’s Choice was selected by Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson in honor of their roots in agriculture. The winning photos will be on display throughout the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo., Aug. 8-18, 2019, in the Agriculture Building.

The 2019 winners are:

BEST IN SHOW:

“Reflections” by Wanda Moore of Cabool, Mo.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE:

“Years of Experience” by Gabrielle Deimeke of Auxvasse, Mo.

FIRST FAMILY’S CHOICE:

“Bottle Calves Are a Girl’s Best Friend” by Christa Rhoads of Linn, Mo.

BEAUTY OF THE FARM:

1st Place: “Spring Sky” by Matthew Burdick of Columbia, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Days Gone By” by Steven Eichelberger of Columbia, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Odd Man Out” by Brooke Rowden of Russellville, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Christmas Morning” by Karrie Webb of Unionville, Mo.

FACES OF THE FARM:

1st Place: “Years of Experience” by Gabrielle Deimeke of Auxvasse, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Papa’s Helper” by Nova Hughes of Bolckow, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Bottle Calves Are a Girl’s Best Friend” by Christa Rhoads of Linn, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Walter” by Rebecca Steinhoff of Spickard, Mo.

FARM SELFIE:

1st Place: “Kiss Me” by Andrea Simms of Pleasant Hill, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Best Buds” by Emily Meneely of Wheeling, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “I Love My Cows!” by Ashton Atteberry of Conway, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Baldy Baby” by Keitha Hokanson of Fair Grove, Mo.

THE FARMER’S LIFE:

1st Place: “The Helping Hands” by Lindsey Orphan of House Springs, Mo.

Runner-Up: “It’s a Start” by Charlie Ebbesmeyer of Armstrong, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Haybarn Burning” by Lydia Wagy of Glasgow, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Beekeeping” by Christine Boyd of Manchester, Mo.

PRIDE OF THE FARM:

1st Place: “Derb, a Man of Orange” by Madison Nolte of Chamois, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Teaching the Young” by Sidney Segar of Polo, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Working ‘Til the Cows Come Home” by Donna Gordon of Camden Point, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Hay Girls” by Dacey Colbert of Centertown, Mo.

CHILDREN’S BARNYARD:

1st Place: “Curious Little Lamb” by Marin Mallory of Perry, Mo.

Runner-Up: “Charles” by Amos Phillips of Kahoka, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Ewe Talkin’ to Me?” by Taylor Miller of Sturgeon, Mo.

Honorable Mention: “Horses at Sunset” by Addison Emmendorfer of Savannah, Mo.

All the photos entered in this year’s contest can be found on the Department’s Flickr stream.

For more information on the 2019 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest and other Missouri Department of Agriculture programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.