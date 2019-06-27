Willow Springs To Host Patriots Parade July 4

The Annual Spectacular 4th of July Patriots Parade, celebrating 243 years of Independence, will be held Thursday, July 4, at 10:00 a.m. in Willow Springs.

Parade participants will line up at the Booster Field starting at 9:00 a.m. This year Willow Springs is also celebrating their 150-year Sesquicentennial (1869-2019).

There is still time to participate in the parade this year. Please choose any character from American history including up to the present date. Following the parade, a patriotic program will occur with parade participants providing history about their character of choice. This is the 11th year for this program which will be held at the Historic Star Theatre. The program will start at approximately 10:45 a.m. Participants are asked to wear their costumes until after their presentation at the Historic Star Theatre.

For additional information or with questions, please call Jane Bailey, 469-2588, to let her know about your parade entry. We can help or provide a costume for you.

Come make this Fourth of July parade the best ever!