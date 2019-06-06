Butch Linder, with the Douglas County Veterams Memorial Association, far right, presented a certificate of appreciation to Chaz Franzke, of Cactus Canyon, and Teresa Tost, representing the Douglas County Democrats, recognizing their sponsorship and support for The Wall That Heals.
Home Awards&Honors Appreciation for Support for the Wall That Heals
Ava
light rain
66.3 ° F
69.8 °
63 °
93 %
0.3mph
75 %
Thu
75 °
Fri
73 °
Sat
76 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
78 °
Ribbon Cutting: New Chamber Member
On Friday, May 31st, a ribbon cutting was held at J&L Tire at 1705 S. Jefferson Street in Ava, as they became new Chamber...