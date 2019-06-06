Upcoming Blood Drive June 12

Type O Negative, A Negative, AB Negative and B Negative blood types in short supply

Currently the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) reports less than a three day supply of type O Negative, A Negative, AB Negative and B Negative blood. But all blood types are needed, so residents are urged to participate if eligible.

Participants at mobile blood drives this summer are entitled to receive a free summer t-shirt, which for this drive is a green “Adventure” shirt, a colorful reminder of the summer season.

Ava’s upcoming blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Ava High School.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information about sharing your good health with others, please visit our website at www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337.

CBCO is the sole local provider of blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need.

Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program.