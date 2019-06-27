Two Injured in Hwy. 14 Crash

Michael Boyink/Herald

Cpl. D. J. Johnson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol (right) puts together his report on a two-vehicle crash on Highway 14 on Friday afternoon. According to the report, the 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by 16-year old Grace Mathews of Ava slid across the center line into the path of the 2007 Ford Escape driven by 35-year old Jessica Rickman, also of Ava. Mathews was wearing a seatbelt, Rickman was not. Both drivers were transported to Cox Hospital in Springfield with moderate injuries. In addition to the State Highway Patrol, responders included the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and the Ava Rural Fire Department.