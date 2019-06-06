Troop G To Conduct Move Over Enforcement

Captain Bruce D. Fiske, commanding officer of Troop G, Willow Springs, announces Troop G troopers will be conducting special enforcement operations during the month of June. These operations will target hazardous moving violations to include failing to move over for emergency vehicles, driving while intoxicated, excessive speed, improper passing, and aggressive driving.

“Our goal is to reduce crashes by providing a safer environment for the motoring public,” said Captain Fiske. “Troopers will provide high visibility and strictly enforce all violations.”

