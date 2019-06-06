Troop G Releases Memorial Day Enforcement Totals

Captain Bruce D. Fiske, commanding officer, Troop G, Willow Springs, announces the following traffic totals for the Memorial Day holiday period. Troop G troopers participated in several enforcement operations designed to reduce traffic crashes and provide assistance to the motoring public. During the reporting period, Troop G experienced one fatal ATV crash and investigated 24 crashes resulting in 14 injuries. Also, troopers arrested two persons for driving while intoxicated and eight for drug violations. Additional totals from these special operations include 263 citations, 329 warnings, and 69 motorists assisted.

“The Missouri State Highway Patrol is dedicated to protecting travelers on our state’s roadways,” said Captain Fiske. “Our troopers work very hard to keep the motoring public safe. Please do your part by resolving to be a safe driver.”

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”

