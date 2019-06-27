The Father’s House – Susan Cook

We started our morning service with prayer. Our children’s Sunday school class studied on the attributes of God. The adult class studied from Genesis 6:14-16 and Exodus 25. God always gives instructions. We sang many songs of praise to our Lord.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Matthew chapter 3, verses 1-2 “Repent for the kingdom of Heaven is at hand”. We must repent and receive salvation. We must hold on to our salvation and never take it for granted. The Lord could return at any moment or we could leave this life at any moment. Are you ready to stand before God right now in this very moment? Don’t put it off, don’t think you have time to wait, because we are not guaranteed tomorrow. Repent and receive the salvation Jesus has bought and paid for just for you.

Our evening service started with prayer and songs for our Lord. Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Psalms chapter 150, verses 1-6. “Praise ye the Lord.” How do we praise God? Songs, music, poetry, acting. These are some ways to praise God, but What about witnessing, what about doing good for others? What about doing Gods will and living a life that reflects our Lord and Saviour? God have given each of us talent and abilities. Are we using them for His praise and honor? Let everything that hath breath praise the Lord.

We welcome all to come visit us for services. We meet at the Douglas County Memorial Association building every Sunday 10:00am for Sunday school 11:00am for morning service and 6:00pm for evening service.