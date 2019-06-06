The Father’s House – Susan Cook

May 24 – We had a great day of service to the Lord. Brother Shane and Sister Cassey taught the children’s class. They studied about Cain and Abel and drew pictures to show how much they loved the Lord.

Sister Susan taught the adult class from Matthew chapter 5. The class took a long look at what our salvation really means to us and what is next in God’s plan for our lives.

We had a wonderful song service for our Lord. Sister Heather along with Brother Jim and Sister Judy has spent many hours preparing music for us to sing with. What a blessing.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Matthew chapter 6, verses 19-24. Are we trying to serve two masters? Jesus tells us in verse 24, “No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other.”

June 2 – We had the most wonderful time Saturday evening. There were three souls baptized and we fellowshipped with an ice cream social afterwards at Ken and Vicky’s house.

Sunday morning started with prayers of thankfulness for all God has done for us. We also lifted up our requests. Our children’s class taught by Brother Shane and Sister Cassy studied God’s love and how we can show love to others. Some of their answers to this question were, by giving to others, helping others, and by praying. They were excited to share what they had learned.

Our adult class, taught by Sister Susan, continued their study on “I’m saved…what next?” studying from Matthew chapter 5. This week we studied about salt and light, and what that means in our spiritual life today.

We sang many songs of praise to our Lord. There were also some special songs sung.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from John chapter 4, verse 1, and 1st Peter chapter 5, verse 7. Let not your heart be troubled. Are we troubled? Do we carry around things we don’t have the strength to carry? Do we think we must carry everything all alone? Have we been fooled into thinking we must be self-sufficient? How do we get rid of a troubled heart? We read in 1st Peter ‘Cast all your care upon Him; for He careth for you.’ The Bible says ALL our cares. Big cares, small cares, light cares and heavy cares. ALL our cares. Jesus is the only one who can carry all our burdens. We cannot do it for ourselves. The key is to trust Jesus with everything. If we trust him with our eternal soul, how can we not trust Him with everything else in our life? Place your trust in Jesus and He will not only carry your burdens for you, He will give you a peace that is wonderful and comforting. God will provide our needs when we trust Him for our needs. The cure for a troubled heart is simple. Trust God in all things. Let not your heart be troubled.