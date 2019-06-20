Kyra Caverly, assistant manager, Ava Walmart, center left, is shown with the flag and certificate recently presented by the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association in appreciation of their support of The Wall That Heals. Walmart associates volunteered several hundred hours and raised $4,000 to help pay expenses associated with The Wall. Over 65 Walmart employees volunteered their services.
Home Awards&Honors Thanking the Team for The Wall That Heals
Ava
clear sky
66.3 ° F
70 °
63 °
100 %
1.5mph
1 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
95 °
Sat
92 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
76 °
Caudill Joins Music Scene in Nashville
Bethany Caudill, formerly of Ava, was one of several musical entertainers preforming at the Commodore Grille in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, June 7. Fans...