Thanking the Team for The Wall That Heals

Kyra Caverly, assistant manager, Ava Walmart, center left, is shown with the flag and certificate recently presented by the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association in appreciation of their support of The Wall That Heals. Walmart associates volunteered several hundred hours and raised $4,000 to help pay expenses associated with The Wall.  Over 65 Walmart employees volunteered their services.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR