Swim Bike Run



Summer School Run, Bike & Swim students continue to train for the TriAthlon set for Tuesday, June 25, at the City Park, from 9 to 11 a.m. If weather is an issue, a rain date is scheduled for June 27. Luke, with Mercy’s Safe Kids program, is shown below giving a safety lesson, and providing bike helmets. Swim lessons, left, are given on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Each week, students use math skills to calculate the number of miles traveled each week. At the end of last week, students had traveled 57.3 miles on their bikes. Approximately 70 third-sixth grade students are participating in the June summer school program. Teachers overseeing student activities are Angela Ewing, Melissa Dalton, Missy Lee and Debbie Boeddeker.