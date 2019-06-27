Summer Exercise Challenge for Douglas County Women

The Douglas County Health Department along with MOCH Wellness Center are hosting an exercise challenge for Douglas County women this summer.

Females who complete 150 minutes of exercise per week for four weeks and turn in a log, will receive participation awards and be entered into a prize drawing. Participation awards are Zumba class voucher, water bottle, and day use pass for the MOCH Wellness Center.

Local businesses donating to the prize drawing include: Town and County Supermarket, three $15 gift certificates; Jean’s Healthway, $25 gift certificate; MOCH Wellness Center, one-month trial membership and MOCH Wellness Center t-shirt. Healthy Schools Healthy Communities donated a crock pot.

Participants may pick up a log for the exercise challenge, by visiting the health dept. or MOCH Wellness Center.

Women must complete four weeks of 150 minutes of exercise anytime during June or July. Weeks do not have to be consecutive. Logs can be turned in any time but must be turned in by Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 to the Health Dept or MOCH Wellness Center.

Drawing for prizes will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, 8:30 a.m. at the MOCH Wellness Center.

For questions, call the Douglas County Health Department at (417) 683-4174.

