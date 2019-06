Sue (Minnie) Rhodes, 74, Ava, MO, departed this life at The Neighborhood at Quail Creek, Springfield, Mo June 2, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born July 8, 1944 at Bakersfield, California.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Cremation and all arrangements are under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home.