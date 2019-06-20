Students Serve Community

Herald staff photo

Ava R-I student volunteers were hard at work on Friday, June 14, for the Crosslines and Care to Learn food distribution give-a-way held on the Ava R-I School campus. Organizers noted 125 families were served that morning between the allotted time of 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. During the hour-long event, students place bags of fresh food items into vehicles passing through the bus parking lot area, on the east side of the campus. Left-over food items were donated to the Ava Senior Center and Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center. The second give-a-way is scheduled for Friday, July 19.