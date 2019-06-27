St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, June 23 was the First Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, 1 St. John 4:7: “Beloved, let us love one another for love is of God and every one that loveth is born of God and knoweth God.”

In this letter St. John explains basic concepts we as Christians should know and remember about the nature of God. First of all God is the origin and all love has Him as its source and is a reflection of the divine nature: by knowing God we love and by God love is known. We don’t see God, but we see His effect on the world: God’s love is demonstrated best in Jesus because God holds nothing back and gave His only son for us, the ultimate expression of love. We should also understand that God’s love is undeserved; we are loved by Him in spite of ourselves. Divine love means the end of fear and by love man & God are connected. God’s love also explains creation, which is essential to His nature because love must find expression & in turn be loved. So it is our Christian duty to love God and appreciate what He has done for us.

Since our Lay Leader Joe Criswell had a birthday this week, on Wednesday after he led us in the Evening Prayer service we enjoyed birthday coffee and snacks in celebration of the occasion.

On Saturday I attended the annual Ava school reunion held at the First Baptist Church fellowship hall and enjoyed some very good food, music and fellowship with other alulmni and their families. Thanks and kudos to the organizers who put so much work into the event.