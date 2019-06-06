St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, June 2 was the Sunday after Ascension Day. Ascension Day is the fortieth day after Easter, commemorating the ascension of Christ; also known as Holy Thursday. Christ’s ascension is a key event in the Christian calendar, witnessed by the Apostles. On this day Jesus Christ’s human nature was taken into heaven and His victory assures that our own human natures can also go to heaven. This has been an important day in Christian churches since the fourth century and it marks a dividing line between the old order and the new order established by Christ. St. Peter tells us in the Epistle for the day, 1st St. Peter 4:7, that a new time has come and that it is nothing like what had been: “The end of all things is at hand; be ye therefore sober and watch unto prayer.” He then goes on to give some practical advice on how to live in this new kingdom: “Above all things have charity among yourselves for charity shall cover the multitude of sins.” The old religion was one of rules & regulations, but the new religion is one of love & duty towards ourselves, and above all towards God; we can reflect the Kingdom of God in our lives if we so choose. The importance of this day is summed up in the Ascension Day prayer from the Anglican Book of Common Prayer: “Grant, we beseech thee, Almighty God, that like as we do believe thy only-begotten Son our Lord Jesus Christ to have ascended into the heavens, so we may also in heart and mind thither ascend and with Him continually dwell, who liveth and reigneth with thee and the Holy Ghost, one God, world without end.”

