Square Dancing, Music on the Ava Square Saturday

Square dancing demonstrations and music is a free event on the Ava Square Saturday, June 15, in conjunction with the 2500 Miles of Arts & Culture. The event starts at 6:00 p.m. The evening is open to all levels of dancers, beginners and experienced, and includes other styles of dancing, such as two-step, waltz, swing and more.
Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.
Reggie Johnson,Chief Phone 417-683-2900 - Answered 24 Hours a Day Calls By Type June 2 - June 8th Alarm - 3 Animal Call - 8 Assault, Domestic - 3 Agency...