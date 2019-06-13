Square Dancing, Music on the Ava Square Saturday

Wikipedia Image

Square dancing demonstrations and music is a free event on the Ava Square Saturday, June 15, in conjunction with the 2500 Miles of Arts & Culture.  The event starts at 6:00 p.m.  The evening is open to all levels of dancers, beginners and experienced, and includes other styles of dancing, such as two-step, waltz, swing and more.  

