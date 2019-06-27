Springfield Goes To the Dogs This Week!

Dogs to Compete in Agility Trials at Lake Country Youth Center

The Springfield Dog Training Club is bringing dog lovers to Springfield, Mo. this weekend for the AKC All-Breed Agility Trials.

Hundreds of dogs and their owners will negotiate an obstacle course while racing against the clock in the exciting timed sport of Agility.

The trials will take place Friday, June 28, and Sunday, June 30, at the Lake Country Youth Center, 2334 E. Pythian Drive, in Springfield. The event begins at 8:00 a.m. each day.

An agility competition is designed to demonstrate a dog’s willingness to work with a handler in a variety of situations.

Agility is an athletic event that requires conditioning, concentration, training and teamwork. The event is great for anyone interested in getting involved in the exciting world of dog sports, or for those looking for entertainment and training tips for their own dogs.

Only competing dogs are permitted, but admission is free for the whole family.

Spectators may watch dogs maneuver through an obstacle course with hurdles, weave poles, tunnels and more, while racing the clock to compete in three different levels of Agility competitions.

There will also be the opportunity to meet and greet a variety of different dog breeds. Agility is open to all breeds, including mixed breeds. Interview breeders, owners and handlers about the exciting sport of Agility and how to get involved.

For more details, visit the Springfield, MO Dog Training Club website.