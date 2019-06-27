Sponsors Needed For 2019 Douglas County Junior Livestock Fair

The Douglas County Junior Livestock Fair is seeking sponsors for the 2019 event taking place July 12th and 13th.

The Douglas County Junior Livestock Fair is completely volunteer-run and depends on donations from the community.

Sponsorships start at $25 for Bronze, $150 for Silver, and $250 for Gold.

Donations of goods in kind are also being accepted.

Sponsors will receive printed and verbal promotion at the event and acknowledgment on the Fair’s Facebook page.

Interested parties can send donations to:

Douglas County Junior Livestock Fair, P.O. Box 1152, Ava, MO 65608

Be sure to include the your name, address and phone number.

Questions can be directed to Tommy Scrivner at 417-543-0725 or Jessica McNish at 471-429-3523.

Details about breed show times, arrival times, and release times can be found on the Fair’s Facebook page at: facebook.com/douglascountyfair100.