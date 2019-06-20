Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with music and prayer. Margaret Rosseau sang a special. Trae and Kendra Shelton read scripture then Kendra sang a song about fathers.

Brother Dwain Moore brought the message from Matthew 13:54-55, Matthew 1:18-35,”If you could not raise your own children, who would you choose to be their parents? God chose Mary and Joseph. “

Visitors in our home this week were Bevy Moore, Rusty and Becky Carter, Keith and Donna Bannister and Roy Johnson.

Delmar got his glasses after having cataract surgery and says he is able to see a lot better now. My back seems to be doing better. A Happy Father’s Day to all the daddies out there.

Until next week, remember there’s a mansion waiting for us at the end of this earthly life If we have lived the life.