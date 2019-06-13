Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with singing Happy Birthday to a couple of young cutie pies.

We then had a couple of hymns. We sure missed Randy Brummet’s banjo picking today. He was busy with haying. We also missed Linda Stillings piano playing. She was sick. Get well Linda.

Trae and Kendra Shelton read some scripture then Kendra led us in praise songs.

Brother Evans brought the message from Matthew 6:9-13,”A Father’s Love, The Lord’s Prayer.”

Don’t forget that this Saturday is the memorial service for Sonya Huff’s mother.

Visitors in our home this week were Bevy Moore, Donna Bannister, Rusty, Becky and Maeson Carter, Beth Blackwood, Howard and Donna Morris, Earnie and Helen Cook, Mandy Logan and Roy Johnson.

We visited on Thursday with Dale and Betty Thomas.

It seems like a slow process of healing for a broken back, but I think it is getting a little better each day.

Don’t forget Father’s Day this Sunday.

Until next week remember to pray for someone.