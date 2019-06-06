Skyline R-II Board Meets May 23

The Skyline R-II Board meeting met in regular session on Thursday, May 23, with all seven members present. The consent agenda items consisting of Board minutes, bills and financial statement were presented and approved.

In old business: The new bus has been ordered and will arrive the first part of August. The u-bolts have arrived and will be installed on classroom doors this summer.

With an influx of preschool students for the 2019-2020 school year, the preschool class will be expanded to allow all four year olds in at least part time.

The Board voted to hold the June Board meeting on June 27 to finalize all revenues and expenditures for the 2018-2019 school year.

In new business: The Board approved to continue with American Fidelity for the Section 125 Plan which allows the school to offer extra benefits for staff to purchase.

The Board discussed the budget for the 2019-2020 school year. A finalized budget will be presented and approved at the June Board meeting.

In the Superintendent’s Report: Enrollment for May was 77 students enrolled for K-8, and 11 preschool students.

Summer school began on June 3, and lasts through June 27.

The next scheduled Board meeting is June 27, 2019.