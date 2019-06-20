Sergeant Jason M. Pace Promoted To Lieutenant

Captain Benjamin C. Jones, director of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Recruiting & Community Outreach Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, announces the following promotion effective June 1, 2019:

Sergeant Jason M. Pace, Troop D public information and education officer, is being promoted to lieutenant and designated assistant director of the Recruiting & Community Outreach Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City.

Pace was appointed to the Patrol on July 1, 1997, as a member of the 74th Recruit Class. After completing his training at the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop I, Laclede County. In January 2001, he transferred to Troop D, Springfield, Zone 1, Greene County.

In 2004, Pace was assigned as a full-time recruiter with responsibilities covering four troops. On December 1, 2008, Pace was promoted to sergeant and remained a full-time recruiter.

Pace was designated as a public information and education officer assigned to Troop D May 1, 2011.

Lieutenant Pace was born in Rolla, Missouri, and graduated from Houston High School in Houston, MO, in 1989. He attended Harding University, in Searcy, AR, and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1993. In 1995, he graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield, MO, with a Master of Public Administration. He graduated from Leadership in Police Organizations training in Jefferson City, in 2015.

Lieutenant Pace is married to Jennifer (Decker), and together they have three children, Blake, Brooke, and Blair.