Sentences Handed Down During June 4 Law Day

During a large Circuit Court Law Day on June 4, 2019, the following individuals were sentenced to the Department of Corrections.

Billy Joe Hesterlee, 45, Ava, was sentenced to four years in prison for possession of methamphetamine. The offense occurred in October 2018 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Robert L. Smith, 55, Reeds Spring, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for unlawful use of a weapon and seven years for receiving stolen property. The sentences are pursuant to §559.115 120-day institutional treatment and will run concurrently. In addition, eleven confiscated weapons will be surrendered to the Douglas County Sherri’s Department. The offense occurred in October 2018 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

In addition, Sharon M. Brown, 61, Wasola, pleaded guilty to second-degree trafficking, and in a civil forfeiture petition, forfeited $1,675 in cash to the State of Missouri. The case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

There was a total of 77 criminal cases on the docket. Twenty-one felony guilty pleas and two probation revocations were entered. There were two failure to appear warrants issued by the Court.