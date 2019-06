SEEKING BIDS

Dora R-III Schools is accepting bids for the 2019-2020 school year for the items listed below.

1. Propane

2. Gas/Diesel

Bids will be accepted until June 24, at 3 p.m.

Bids may be faxed or mailed to Steve Richards, Superintendent, 613 County Road 379, Dora, MO 65637; (417) 261-2673, fax.

06-13-w39-2t