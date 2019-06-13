School Lunch Menus

Plainview School Breakfast Menu

Monday, June 17

Sausage patty, biscuit, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.

Tuesday, June 18

Scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, June 19

Sausage links, hash browns, fruit, juice and milk.

Thursday, June 20

Cereal, bagel w/cream cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.

Friday, June 21

No School.

Plainview School Lunch Menu

Monday, June 17

Chicken taquitos, nacho chips w/cheese, corn, fruit, and milk.

Tuesday, June 18

Ravioli w/meat, carrots, bread stick, fruit, and milk.

Wednesday, June 19

Taco w/cheese, lettuce, tomato, Spanish rice, fruit, and milk.

Thursday, June 20

Hot dog on a bun, fries, baked beans, fruit, and milk.

Friday, June 21

No School.

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, June 17

Pancakes, sausage link, juice, milk.

Tuesday, June 18

Egg McMuffin, juice, milk.

Wednesday, June 19

Bacon, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, milk.

Thursday, June 20

Biscuit, gravy, juice, milk.

Friday, June 21

No School.

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, June 17

Chicken & noodles, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, June 18

Taco crunch, corn, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, June 19

Chicken breast, baked potato, vegetable medley, fruit, milk.

Thursday, June 20

Hamburger, tater tots, baby carrots, fruit, milk.

Friday, June 21

No School.

