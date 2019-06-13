School Lunch Menus

Plainview School Breakfast Menu
Monday, June 17
Sausage patty, biscuit, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.
Tuesday, June 18
Scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.
Wednesday, June 19
Sausage links, hash browns, fruit, juice and milk.
Thursday, June 20
Cereal, bagel w/cream cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.
Friday, June 21
No School.
Plainview School Lunch Menu
Monday, June 17
Chicken taquitos, nacho chips w/cheese, corn, fruit, and milk.
Tuesday, June 18
Ravioli w/meat, carrots, bread stick, fruit, and milk.
Wednesday, June 19
Taco w/cheese, lettuce, tomato, Spanish rice, fruit, and milk.
Thursday, June 20
Hot dog on a bun, fries, baked beans, fruit, and milk.
Friday, June 21
No School.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Monday, June 17
Pancakes, sausage link, juice, milk.
Tuesday, June 18
Egg McMuffin, juice, milk.
Wednesday, June 19
Bacon, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, milk.
Thursday, June 20
Biscuit, gravy, juice, milk.
Friday, June 21
No School.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, June 17
Chicken & noodles, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, June 18
Taco crunch, corn, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, June 19
Chicken breast, baked potato, vegetable medley, fruit, milk.
Thursday, June 20
Hamburger, tater tots, baby carrots, fruit, milk.
Friday, June 21
No School.