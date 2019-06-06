School Lunch Menus

Plainview School Breakfast Menu

Monday, June 10

Biscuit & gravy, bacon, fruit, juice & milk.

Tuesday, June 11

Cheesy scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, June 12

Breakfast pizza, fruit, juice and milk.

Thursday, June 13

Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, and milk.

Friday, June 14

No School.

Plainview School Lunch Menu

Monday, June 10

Cheeseburger patty on a bun, chips, corn, fruit, and milk.

Tuesday, June 11

Chicken wrap w/ranch, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fruit and milk.

Wednesday, June 12

Corn dog, fries, baked beans, fruit, and milk.

Thursday, June 13

Pizza, salad, peas, fruit and milk.

Friday, June 14

No School.

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, June 10

Bacon, egg biscuit, hash brown, juice, milk.

Tuesday, June 11

Cereal, muffin, juice, milk.

Wednesday, June 12

Pancakes, sausage, juice, milk.

Thursday, June 13

Biscuit, gravy, juice, milk.

Friday, June 14

No School.

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, June 10

Chicken patty sandwich, vegetable medley, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, June 11

Frito pie, corn, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, June 12

Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, June 13

Hot dog, chips, baby carrots, fruit, milk.

Friday, June 14

No School.

