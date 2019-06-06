School Lunch Menus

Plainview School Breakfast Menu
Monday, June 10
Biscuit & gravy, bacon, fruit, juice & milk.
Tuesday, June 11
Cheesy scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.
Wednesday, June 12
Breakfast pizza, fruit, juice and milk.
Thursday, June 13
Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, and milk.
Friday, June 14
No School.
Plainview School Lunch Menu
Monday, June 10
Cheeseburger patty on a bun, chips, corn, fruit, and milk.
Tuesday, June 11
Chicken wrap w/ranch, lettuce, tomato, cheese, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, June 12
Corn dog, fries, baked beans, fruit, and milk.
Thursday, June 13
Pizza, salad, peas, fruit and milk.
Friday, June 14
No School.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Monday, June 10
Bacon, egg biscuit, hash brown, juice, milk.
Tuesday, June 11
Cereal, muffin, juice, milk.
Wednesday, June 12
Pancakes, sausage, juice, milk.
Thursday, June 13
Biscuit, gravy, juice, milk.
Friday, June 14
No School.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, June 10
Chicken patty sandwich, vegetable medley, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, June 11
Frito pie, corn, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, June 12
Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit, milk.
Thursday, June 13
Hot dog, chips, baby carrots, fruit, milk.
Friday, June 14
No School.