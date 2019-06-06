Scholarship Opportunity for Students with Disabilities

The Youth Leadership Development Committee of the Missouri Statewide Independent Living Council (MOSILC) is accepting applications for the Gary Moll Memorial Scholarship program through June 28.

Two $1,000 scholarships are available.

The scholarship program is for Missouri students with a disability who are attending or will be enrolling in a junior college, college, university or accredited vocational school located in the state of Missouri.

Students applying for the scholarship must be sponsored by a Missouri Center for Independent Living. Ozark Independent Living (OIL) is the sponsoring center for the seven-county region of Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Texas and Wright.

Proof of enrollment is a requirement and students will be strongly encouraged to submit one or two letters of recommendation with their application. Prior recipients of the scholarship are not eligible. If a student has applied in the past, but was not a recipient, the student is eligible to apply again. After students submit the required information, OIL will complete the application and submit to MOSILC.

“Since the deadline is quickly approaching, potential applicants are encouraged to contact OIL right away to get more information. The application process is not lengthy,” states Terry Hampton, OIL’s Marketing Specialist. “The main component is a personal statement from the applicant, so potential applicants should not feel as though they don’t have time to complete the application. This is a great opportunity, and we have had winners from our region in the past.”

To find out more, contact OIL Executive Director Cindy Moore, phone 417-256-8714 or email cmoore@ozarkcil.com.

MOSILC’s Youth Transition Committee will review all applications and schedule interviews by phone or other means of communication, with up to five finalists chosen. MOSILC will announce the two recipients prior to the council’s quarterly meeting in Jefferson City on August 9.