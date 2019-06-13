Sandy – Sonya Hodges

June 2 – Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am. We began our 10 am service with the devotional reading from Jeremiah 31 with Sunday School Superintendent, Brad Siler. After prayer requests were given, Doyle Humbyrd led in prayer. Happy Birthday was sung to Cooper Clayton and Kevin Hodges. The offertory prayer was prayed by Clay McFarlin as he and Avery Hendrix received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. Carla Wilson provided a song. Pastor Neal ministered from Acts 4. We were dismissed with circle prayer.

Our evening service began with congregational singing. David Lafferty provided a song. Pastor Neal ministered from Ezekiel 15.

June 9 – Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am. We began our 10 am service with the devotional reading from Psalm 22 with Sunday School Superintendent, Brad Siler. After prayer requests were given, Elane Crum led in prayer. Happy Birthday was sung to LeaAnn Crum. The offertory prayer was prayed by Aaron Humbyrd as he and McCoy Humbyrd received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn Crum and Erin Boring provided a song. Pastor Neal ministered from Acts 4. We were dismissed in prayer by Carla Wilson.

Following the morning service, our monthly fellowship dinner was held to honor birthdays and anniversaries for the month of June.

Our evening service began with prayer by Sonya Hodges followed by congregational singing. Carla Wilson provided songs. Dwight Wilson ministered. We were dismissed in prayer by Peggy Miller.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.

Our Storehouse will be open on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 8 am to 1 pm offering free clothing and household items.