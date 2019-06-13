Roy Dean Haynes, of Strafford, Missouri, 59 years, passed away on June 1, 2019 at his home from natural causes.

Roy was born August 25, 1959 in Kansas City, MO to Clyde Dean and Virginia Lorene (Hicks) Haynes.

Roy lived most of his life in Strafford. He was a self employed automotive transmission builder and was known in the community and other areas for his ground pounding transmissions. He owned and operated with his father, Clyde, for many years the C&R Racing Transmissions Shop. Roy was a Christian and attended the Sac River Cowboy Church in Willard. He enjoyed his work, going to drag races, helping others and most of all he was proud of his daughter and his grandchildren.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Virginia, and a sister, Janet Congers.

He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Haynes Cook of Strafford, three grandchildren, Johnathan, Clyde, and Dagny, one sister, Debra Haynes of Springfield, MO, and a many other relatives and numerous friends.

Celebration of Life for Roy was held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Fannon Cemetery, Ava, MO. Visitation was prior to service on Tuesday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating was Pastor Scotty Killingsworth.

