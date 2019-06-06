Ride with a Ranger at Bennett Springs June 15

JEFFERSON CITY – Bennett Spring State Park invites the public to a Ride with a Ranger event at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Participants will join the park’s ranger on a bike ride across the historic CCC bridge around Bennett Spring Zone 1 to Shelter A and back. Those wishing to join the bike ride should meet at the fish hatchery feeding station across from the park store. Bring your bicycle, helmet and water.

Participants will also learn about bike safety and road rules and have an opportunity to get acquainted with the park’s ranger. The riding terrain is mostly flat with some grassy off-road riding and one hill. The ride length and destination can be altered if needed to accommodate riders with special needs, or inclement weather. Insect repellent is strongly recommended.

Future rides are planned July 13, Aug. 17 and Sept. 14.

Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information about the event, call the nature center at 417-532-3925 or fish hatchery staff at 417-532-4418.