Ribbon Cutting: New Chamber Member

On Friday, May 31st, a ribbon cutting was held at J&L Tire at 1705 S. Jefferson Street in Ava, as they became new Chamber members. Pictured above, from left to right: (back row) Dustin Kilgore and Jerry Watson, J&L Tire employees; Jimmy McNish, owner’s son; (front row) Bob and Darlene Sorenson, chamber members; Abby, daughter of owners, Jason and Jessica McNish,and their other daughter, Ashton; Dick Salgado, chamber member; Judy Shields, chamber director and Richard Stugeon, chamber member. The McNish’s also served barbeque to those in attendance and to their customers.

