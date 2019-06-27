Results Of Black River Enforcement Operation

Captain Bruce D. Fiske, commanding officer of Troop G, announces the results of a marine enforcement operation conducted on the Black River in Reynolds County on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

A total of 28 misdemeanor arrests and one felony drug arrest were made in conjunction with the operation. The operation targeted an area of the Black River, which has been determined to have a high incidence of drinking- and drug-related violations.

“The Missouri State Highway Patrol is dedicated in providing a safe, family friendly environment on our waterways,” said Captain Fiske. “Our goal is to remove impaired boaters and enforce drug and alcohol laws on the waterways of Troop G.”

Watercraft operators must consider the effect their actions have on others. Share the waterway and use common sense, good judgement, and courtesy to ensure the safety of all. Life jackets save lives. Wear it!! Follow Troop G on Twitter for the most current news @MSHPTrooperG