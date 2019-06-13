Red Bank – Alice Lirley

Hello everyone. Our family has received news that caused great sadness in our lives since I last wrote an article for the Herald two weeks ago. That day, just as I concluded my article with a Scripture from Proverbs, 3:5, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding,” I received a phone call from our daughter, Cindy and her husband, Dale Jerrell. They called to tell us that their little grandson, William Paul, had suddenly passed away sometime after he had been put to bed Sunday night. William was nine months old. Of course, this news came as a great shock to all of us, especially William’s mother and father, Allison and Brian Paul. The exact reason for William’s sudden death is not yet known, but is thought to be SIDS. Before I e-mailed my article to the Herald, I couldn’t help but read again the Scripture that I had just written. I did not understand why this sad, sad thing had happened, but I knew that we would have to put our full trust in the Lord for His answers, throughout the following weeks, months and years. Our hearts yearn for that beautiful baby boy that we can no longer hold in our arms for the time being, but we find peace in knowing that he is now in the arms of Jesus. Someday we will be able to hold him again. Please lift our family in prayer.

Jake Hampton opened the Red Bank worship service by leading the congregation in singing hymns. Everyone received a warm welcome by Gary Lirley. It was announced that our next Praise service and fellowship meal would take place next Sunday evening at 7 p.m.

Singing special music were Eloise Hallmark and Diane Edwards. A quartet was also formed with Diane Edwards, Jeane Huff, and Gary and Alice Lirley. A prayer request was made by Eloise Hallmark for her older brother who is seriously ill. He was lifted to the Lord in prayer.

Brother Gene Edwards, the Director of Missions for our Wright, Douglas, Ozark Association was our guest speaker. With a special focus on, “Who is Your One?” that each of us should make our mission to lead to Christ. Brother Gene called our attention to the fact that each of us should have a testimony of the exact moment that we asked Christ to save our soul and be the Lord of our lives. There are some who have attended Church most all of their lives, and may even hold an office through their Church membership, such as pastor, teacher, deacon or song director and more, but never really humbled their hearts and ask Jesus to be their Lord and Savior. Perhaps they thought they were saved through membership or by the fact that they were a good person and went to Church all the time. Well, that will not be enough to get our names placed in the Lamb’s Book of Life. If we wait too long we might be found crying out, like the song says, “Please look again, I thought my name was there.” It will be too late when we hear the last trumpet sound that is promised in God’s Word. As the Apostle Paul wrote in his letter to the Church at Corinth, “–; behold, now is the accepted time; now is the day of Salvation” (II Corinthians 6:2). Brother Gene read several Scriptures that lead to Salvation, John 3: 16 being one of them. He told of many people, when asked for their testimony of Salvation, who realized that they were not truly saved because they had not, personally, asked Jesus to save their soul, but had mistakenly relied on other means to enter the Kingdom of Heaven. All we are being asked to do is ask that ONE, who has been on our heart, if they have a testimony of the moment they were truly saved. And, we should be ready to lead them to pray the sinners prayer and humbly ask God to save their soul through the blood that Jesus shed for their sins. The question is, Who Is Your One? Are you the One? Don’t wait, receive Him today. Romans 10: 9-10 is a great guide to Salvation.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley last week was Jeane Huff, Alice and Gary Lirley and Ralph Laughlin. Gary and I enjoyed eating dinner with Maxine. Jeane has the picture that Maxine painted in a frame to hang on the wall. Ralph was a little late for his usual breakfast visit so he stopped and bought Maxine’s favorite meal; a hamburger, and took it to her so they could have a brunch meal together. He is so good to her. He said that she is the kind of mother every one should have. I know that Maxine has other visitors that care very much for her. I don’t always hear about their visit, but I pretty well know who they are. The family is very grateful to them for showing her their love.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. God cares for YOU!