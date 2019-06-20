Quad Cities – Martha Twitty

May 31 – Well, I hope everyone had a good weekend.

We watched most of the Indy Race. Then Saturday, we went to Muscatine to great grand daughter’s Graduation Party. I sure did enjoy that. They had it in the church where they all go. It’s a really big church and there’s a real big room set up with big round tables and chairs right next to the kitchen. They had a lot of good food and different kinds of pop and also water. The weather was good for us for a change, so it all turned out well. I saw a lot of people I hadn’t seen for a long time and it sure was good to see them and talk to them again. They were glad to see me too.

People in this neck of the woods (as Al Roker says) just don’t take time or have time to get together that much anymore. And we’ve moved and spread out more, most of us anyway.

Recently, I went to my eye doctor and she said it’s about time to get the cataracts out, so we’ll have to work on that. Then my heart doctor comes to Muscatine from the Quad Cities I think once a week, and everything worked out okay with him, so if nothing changes, I will see him again in a year.

Last week on Anita’s day off from work, she came up here and got us and went to the restaurant here in Tipton and had a nice lunch. Then she brought us home and stayed awhile. We really enjoy her visits, or visiting with her if we meet her in Muscatine for lunch. I still had some Christmas and birthday gifts I hadn’t delivered yet, so I took them Saturday and gave them out and a few little things for the new baby, River Lee Justus.

We’ve sure been having a lot of flooding and tornadoes in Iowa just like the rest of the country. I sure do feel sorry for the ones getting them. I think they said we had 11 tornadoes touch down in one day. Thursday night it was coming toward Tipton from two different ways, with 60 mph wind, rain and hail. I thought for sure it was gonna blow the window out, but we were spared again.

Well, as usual, I’m going to get this in the mailbox in case he hasn’t come yet. So, I trust you, Jesus, and I believe in angels. Take care of yourselves and each other. Bye Bye for now.