PUBLIC NOTICE – Communications Facility Construction

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Initiation of the Section 106 Process-Public Participation in accordance with the FCC’s Nationwide Programmatic Agreement. TowerCom X, LLC intends to construct a communications facility at an address TBD CR315 (approximately .68 miles northwest of intersection of CR 315 & SR 5), Squires, Douglas County, MO (Latitude: N36 48 14.90 and Longitude: W92 34 45.90). The facility will include a self support telecommunications tower with an approximate overall height of 250 ft. and associated equipment. TowerCom X, LLC is publishing this notice in accordance with Federal Communications Commission regulations (47 CFR § 1.1307) for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). We respectfully request that parties interested in commenting on this Federal undertaking relative to potential effects on cultural or historic properties or with questions on the proposed facility should contact GSS, Inc., 3311 109th Street, Urbandale, IA 50322; Ph. (515) 331-2103 within 30 days of the posting of this notice. (GSS #W19009)

06-20-w40-1t