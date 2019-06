PUBLIC NOTICE

The County Commissioners would like to purchase one 4-wheel drive Pickup Truck, 3/4 or One Ton, in good condition. Bids must be submitted by Monday, June 17, 2019.

Bids should be sent to:

Douglas County Commission

P.O. Box 398

Ava, MO 65608

We reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

06-06-38-2t