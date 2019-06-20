Poster Contest to Bring Awareness to Disability Employment Month

National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) is observed each year in October to celebrate the contributions of workers with disabilities and educate about the value of a workforce inclusive of their skills and talents.

The Governor’s Council on Disability (GCD) has initiated a poster contest to celebrate Disability Employment Awareness Month in Missouri. The posters are intended to spark a conversation about employment of people with disabilities. Artwork for the poster is selected by a submission and judging process and is open to Missouri artists (age categories: K-12 and Adults) with a disability.

The GCD will recognize outstanding Missouri artists with a disability. The winning artwork in each age category, along with a short bio about the artist, will be featured on a poster that will be promoted statewide during the month of October.

Deadline for submissions is August 1, 2019.

For more information and to enter the contest, please visit our website https://disability.mo.gov/gcd/PosterContest/index.html