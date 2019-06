Submitted Photo

These Ava R-1 students earned the Persistence Award for the 2018-2019 school year. Shown in the photo are (back row): 8th Grader Ivy Nelsen, 7th graders Matthew Riley and Kara Merritt. Middle Row: 6th graders Shayln Taylor and Dreydon Boyd. Front Row: 5th graders Anna Studdard & Aidan Lane. Not pictured is 8th grader Dade Forrest.