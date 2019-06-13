OTC and SBU Sign Agreement for Transfer Opportunities

SPRINGFIELD, MO — Ozarks Technical Community College and Southwest Baptist University signed an articulation agreement to allow students to seamlessly transfer from OTC into SBU’s bachelor degree programs.

The agreement was signed at the OTC Springfield Campus on Thursday, June 6.

“Southwest Missouri is fortunate to have an abundance of higher education opportunities for students,” said Dr. Hal Higdon, OTC Chancellor. “Many of our students have transferred to SBU in the past to pursue bachelor’s degrees. By formalizing the relationship, we are making it a smooth transition for our students, and they can be confident that their credits will transfer.”

Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar is consistently one of the top transfer destinations for OTC students. New SBU President Dr. Eric Turner understands the importance of making it easy for community college students to transfer into his institution.

“We know that nationally a little more than a third of all undergraduates are enrolled at community colleges, and, locally, OTC is home to thousands of students,” Dr. Turner said. “We hope that many of them become Bearcats, and we’re going to make sure it an easy transition for them.”

This agreement will impact students pursuing an Associate of Arts at OTC. The A.A. is often referred to as a “transfer degree” because it is designed for students who plan to pursue education beyond the associate degree level. OTC offers Associate of Arts programs in seven subjects, including:

Behavioral Science Business Criminal Justice English General Education Social Work Teaching



OTC currently has articulation agreements with more than 30 four-year colleges and universities.