Offices To Close for Fourth of July  

The Fourth of July is Thursday, and in observance of the holiday, local businesses and government agencies will close their doors so employees can celebrate and spend time with family and friends.

As Independence Day is a federal holiday, mail delivery service will be suspended, and most businesses and banks will close for the day as well.

Offices of the Douglas County Herald will close on Thursday as well.

With holiday closures falling on a Thursday, the Herald will go to press for publication on Tuesday, July 2, at noon. This scheduling moves our advertising deadline to Friday, June 28, at 5:00 p.m. Correspondents are also asked to have their community news items in our office by Friday as well. Due to the post office being closed on Thursday, the Herald will mail on Wednesday, July 3.

The Douglas County Courthouse and the City of Ava will close their doors on Thursday, along with state and federal agencies. City trash routes normally served on Thursday will instead be picked up on Friday.

The Douglas County Library will also close for the holiday.