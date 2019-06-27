OATS Transit – July Schedule for Douglas County

OATS Transit, a Missouri based transportation provider, is pleased to announce the following schedule for your area:

To Springfield: 1st Monday each month;

To Ozark: 2nd Tuesday each month;

​To Ava from:

• Eastern Douglas County: 1st and 5th Wednesday, 1st Friday each month; fourth Tuesday every other month Jan-Nov; and third Wednesday every other month Feb-Dec.

• Western Douglas County: 2nd, 3rd, 4th Fridays each month.

To schedule a ride on the above routes call the OATS Transit office at 800-800-770-6287. Fares apply.

OATS Transit provides transportation for the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens.

For more information about how to ride, please visit www.oatstransit.org, and click on the Bus Schedules tab to see the schedule for each county.