IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Matter of the Estate of )

E. J. H., )

a Minor. )

Case No. 19DG-PR00027

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Missouri to Respondent Jereme LoSer.:

You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, the object and general nature of which is guardianship and conservatorship of E.J.H., a male child born October 3, 2013.

The names of all parties to said action are stated above in the caption hereof and the name and address of the attorney for Petitioner is:

Heath Hardman

Pointer Blackburn & Brown

P.O. Box 110

Mountain Grove, MO 65711

You are further notified that, unless you appear and defend against the allegations of the Petition, on the 10th day of July, 2019, at 1:30 o’clock p.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse in Ava, MO, a Judgment of Guardianship and/or Conservatorship will be entered by the Court.

Witness my hand and the

seal of the Circuit Court this

3rd day of June, 2019.

By: /s/ Kim Miller

Circuit Clerk

