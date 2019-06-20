NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Jail

Ava, Missouri

Sealed proposals from Trade Contractors per the work package 11A- Food Service Equipment description for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Jail project will be received at the Douglas County Clerk’s office located at 203 East Lincoln Avenue, Ava, Missouri 65608 until 2:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at which time bids will be publicly opened. Bids received after said time will not be considered.

Bidders may examine/obtain Bidding Documents by contacting Septagon Construction Management, 113 East Third Street, Sedalia, Missouri 65301, Attention: Jeff Harrelson, email: jharrelson@septagon.com (p) 660-827-2112.

Bids shall be made out on the forms included in the specifications and shall be accompanied by bid bond or cashier’s check in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid.

A Performance Bond and a Material and Labor Payment Bond in amounts equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price shall be furnished by the successful bidder.

No bid shall be withdrawn after the opening of bids for a period of 30 days.

The Prevailing Wage Rates as determined by the State of Missouri, Division of Labor, in effect as of the date of the specifications shall apply to this project.

The Douglas County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality or technicality therein.

