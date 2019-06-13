NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the payment of that certain note secured by Deed of Trust executed by Cheril E Graves and Wade R Graves Wife and Husband, dated December 11, 2017 and recorded on December 11, 2017 as Document No. 172137, Office of Recorder of Deeds, Douglas County, Missouri. The Successor Trustee will on July 5, 2019, between the hours of 9:00 o’clock A.M. and 5:00 P.M. more particularly at 11:30AM, at the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 SE Second Avenue, North Front door, Ava, MO 65608, sell at public venue to the highest bidder for cash, the following real estate:

All of a Part of Lot 1 of the White Oak Planned Development, a Sub-Division in Douglas County, Missouri, as per Survey plat recorded in Book 5 at page 68 as Instr #060849 in the office of the Douglas County Recorder, and as located in Section 9, Township 26 North, Range 16 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of Lot 2 of White Oak Planned Development, at a 5/8 inch iron pin, located on the North right of way line of Missouri State Highway “Y”, right of way width 70.00 feet, thence along said North right of way line, North 85 degrees 59 minutes 42 seconds West, 243.00 feet, to the intersection of said North right-of-way line and the centerline of the existing White Oak Planned Sub-Division Road, for the Point of Beginning, thence continue on North 85 degrees 59 minutes 42 seconds West, 190.00 feet, along said North right-of-way line, to a 5/8 inch iron pin, thence leaving said North right-of-way line, North 01 degree 03 minutes 35 seconds West, 132.77 feet, to the centerline of said White Oak Planned Development Sub-Division Road, thence along said centerline the following two calls: South 59 degrees 19 minutes 05 seconds East, 195.13 feet, along a curve to the right with chord bearing South 27 degrees 40 minutes 36 seconds East, radius of 50.00 feet, and arc length 55.23 feet, to the Point of Beginning.

Also All of Lot 2 of the White Oak Planned Development, a Sub-Division in Douglas County, Missouri, as per Survey plat recorded in Book 5 at page 68 as Instr #060849 in the office of the Douglas County Recorder, and as located in Section 9, Township 26 North, Range 16 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, Except All of a part of Lot 2 more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of Lot 2 of White Oak Planned Development, at a 5/8 inch iron pin, located on the North right-of-way line of Missouri State Highway “Y”, right of way width of 70.00 feet, thence alongsaid North right-of-way line, North 85 degrees 59 minutes 42 seconds West, 433.00 feet, thence leaving said North right-of-way line, North 01 degree 03 minutes 35 seconds West, 132.77 feet, to the centerline of the existing White Oak Planned Sub-Division Road, for the Point of Beginning of said exception, thence along said centerline the following two calls: North 59 degrees 19 minutes 05 seconds West, 41.80 feet, along a curve to the right with chord bearing North 32 degrees 47 minutes 48 seconds West, radius 251.09 feet, and arc length 183.32 feet, to the North line of said Lot 2, thence leaving said centerline and along said North line of Lot 2, North 85 degrees 17 minutes 11 seconds East, 130.12 feet, to a 5/8 inch iron pin, thence South 01 degree 03 minutes 35 seconds East, 182.75 feet, to the Point of Beginning of said exception.

For the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness and the costs of executing this trust.

S&W Foreclosure Corporation

Successor Trustee

Pub Commences June 13, 2019

S&K File No.19-034002

By: Shapiro & Kreisman, LLC

www.shapiroandkreisman-mo.com

Servicelink/Hudson and Marshall

Purported address:

12349 Highway Y, Ava, MO 65608

Publication Dates: 06/13/19, 06/20/19, 06/27/19, 07/04/19

06-13-w39-4t