Norma Garrett

Norma Rea Ritter Garrett of Jenks, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully at Saint Francis Hospital on June 6, 2019, at the age of 87. Visitation was at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be at Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Missouri on Thursday, June 13, 2019 between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. The funeral will begin at 2:00 pm. Officiating will be Rev. Joe Bright. Private interment will be at Ava Cemetery immediately following funeral.

Norma was born in Ava, Missouri on January 6, 1932 to Cora Elisabeth and Richard (Dick) Clifford Ritter. After Norma graduated from Ava High School she moved to Wichita, Kansas, where she worked at Morris Plan Mortgage Company. Norma married the love of her life, Marion Garrett, in Wichita, Kansas, on March 25, 1953.

Norma was active in church, her heart went out to the orphans at Turley Children’s Home, so once a month she brought an orphan home for the day and treated the child to a movie and a delicious meal. Norma was kind to old, lonely widows and widowers. Each weekend Norma would take her kids to visit old Mrs. Dooley or old Mr. Blue. (James 1:27: “…look after orphans and widows in their distress…”) Norma belonged to the Oklahoma Christian College Women’s Association, raising money for children to attend college. For many years, Marion and Norma opened their home to teens traveling to Tulsa each March for the Soul Winning Workshop. Kids slept all over the dining room and living room floors. Norma fed an army; she served God with all her heart.

Norma loved skating, reading, and sewing. She was a wonderful cook and prepared all the family meals; the family almost never ate out. Norma was the secretary at Tenth and Rockford Church of Christ for several years during the 1980’s. Norma worked at Wilco during the 1990’s where she was valued and loved.

Norma read her Bible every day and was always happy to pray for all who asked. Norma was the “salt of the earth” and a “light of the world”; she never lost her “saltiness” or “brightness” to lead her family and many others to Christ. (See Matthew 4:13-14.)

Norma was a member of Ava Church of Christ in Ava, Missouri; Northside Church of Christ in Wichita, Kansas; Emporia Avenue Church of Christ in Wichita, Kansas; Northside Church of Christ in Tulsa, Oklahoma; North Sheridan Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Gladstone Church of Christ in Kansas City, Missouri; Sunset Church of Christ in Springfield, Missouri; and finally, The Park Church of Christ in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Norma is survived by daughter and son-in-law Cynthia Garrett and Michael Smith; son and daughter-in-law Larry and Sherry Garrett; daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Bob Wilkerson; grandchildren Jolie Fralicks and husband Scott, Terie Clark and husband Kyle, Justin Garrett, and Rachel Garrett; 14 great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law Jack and Kay Ritter; Nieces and nephews Sheila Caprile and husband Jimmy, Tina Drake and husband Steve, Rick Ritter and wife Deborah, Beth Ellis and husband Steve, Lisa Ritter, Judy Galati and husband Rick; and many 2nd, 3rd and 4th generation cousins, nieces and nephews. Norma is proceeded in death by her husband Marion, her parents Richard and Cora Ritter. Mother-in-law and father-in-law Jessie Maude and Jesse (Jess) Lorenzo Garrett; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Allan and Jo Smith; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Genevieve and William Singer.

